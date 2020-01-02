Latest euro area PMI data a reminder that any economic recovery is not a given

Manufacturing output and new orders showed an accelerated fall in December

There have been some hints of a green shoot about the global economy over the past two months and market participants want to believe in that - particularly with a US-China deal struck and Brexit developments arguably turning for the better.





However, nascent signs of a recovery can be fleeting and the PMI data today is but a reminder that any rebound in the euro area economy - or global even - is not a given.





In the overall report, both production and new orders showed a marked deterioration in December with output falling for an eleventh consecutive month and at a rate that matched the September low - which was a 81-month record.









If anything else, this just reaffirms the fact that market participants may be getting ahead of themselves in expecting a decent or even major recovery in the euro area or global economy this year.





That is not to say that they are wrong as it is still early days, but there is certainly reason to be cautious; especially when the options market is highlighting that bets are already starting to show a distinct skew towards the euro since the latter stages of last year:







