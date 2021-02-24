Latest Israel vaccination data shows Pfizer vaccine efficacy around 94%

Israel is up there as a global leader in getting their population vaccinated.

A study just published in the New England Journal of Medicine indicates that:

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine was 92% effective against severe cases of the virus following 2 doses

was 94% effective in preventing symptomatic cases following 2 doses

You may note that you'll see some folks on social media saying people are still getting ill following vaccination. These are folks that have zero clue about numbers (hint, no illness would require 100% efficacy).












