Latest Reuters poll show analysts still looking for higher currencies against the USD
Reuters poll of nearly 70 foreign exchange analysts showed continuing views that nearly all major currencies will be trading higher than current levels in the next 12 months
Reuters add:
- a view these analysts have held for years, even as the dollar drifted higher.
Says the report:
- currencies offering higher interest rates were expected to outperform
- The British pound, the New Zealand dollar and the Canadian dollar were expected to gain 2.9%, 1.6% and 2% respectively.
- the euro and the Japanese yen, were not forecast to claw back their year to date loss of 5% and 9% over the next 12 months
