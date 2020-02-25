Latest South Korea business sentiment drops to 84.4 (from 92 the previous month)

Business sentiment in South Korea according to the business survey index (BSI) of the country's top companies by sales

84.4 for March, down from the 92 in February

The survey is conducted by the Korea Economic Research Institute (KERI) a research institute under the Federation of Korean Industries (FKI)





"Eight out of 10 companies came under the influence of the new coronavirus outbreak and business sentiment in the fields of tourism, transportation, automobiles and petrochemicals has shrunk sharply"

BSI has stayed below 100 (i.e. net pessimistic) for 58 consecutive months since April 2015



