Leading fracker Chesapeake Energy has filed for bankruptcy

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

US shale driller Chesapeake Energy has filed for bankruptcy

Hit hard by demand destruction in the wake of coronavirus, low prices, high debt loads, and also difficulties pivoting from gas to oil, and more.

WSJ has more here, (may be gated)  
