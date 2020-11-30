Leaked documents provide insight into Chinas cover-up of the early days of the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

CNN says they have unearthed  a report marked "internal document, please keep confidential" with information on China's early days of COVID-19 fraud. 

  • local health authorities in the province of Hubei, where the virus was first detected, list a total of 5,918 newly detected cases on February 10, more than double the official public number of confirmed cases
  • This larger figure was never fully revealed at that time, as China's accounting system seemed, in the tumult of the early weeks of the pandemic, to downplay the severity of the outbreak.
  • the documents amount to the most significant leak from inside China since the beginning of the pandemic and provide the first clear window into what local authorities knew internally and when
Here is the link to CNN for the story.

ps. Just a heads up to anyone wishing to post FUD disinformation re this, I treat such comments as spam. 

