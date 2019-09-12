Leaked resolution: EU to grant another Brexit extension

Via Business Insider





The EU is prepared to grant the UK a third delay to Brexit according to a leaked resolution seen by Business insider.





The resolution is said to be offered in order to avoid a no-deal Brexit.

This is not really a surprise, since the EU will be willing to drag this out as long as possible. The longer Brexit wrangling goes on, the less chance Britain will have of leaving the EU. Extensions will be granted readily. Link to full article here.



