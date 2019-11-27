Leaked US-UK trade deal documents means NHS will continue to be top election talking point

What's in the leak

Here is your daily reminder that pharma is by-far the largest lobbying group in Washington.





A cache of 451 pages of official files detailing US-UK trade negotiations leaked yesterday The Times shows the US pushing hard to lengthen patents on drugs produced by American companies. That's a talking point for Labour because it will push up NHS costs and plays into the idea that Boris Johnson will sell out the UK healthcare system.





Other details of the leak:

US barred *any* mention of climate change in deal

US warned alignment with EU on food safety standards would be 'worse case scenario'



What's especially crazy about this document is that it evidently leaked to Reddit more than a month ago and was shared with journalists but no one seemed to notice.



