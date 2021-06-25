Learning point: Keep a trading journal

Journaling

It is easy to take a trade and then not reflect on it and simply move onto the next trade. However, by journalling you can help yourself by being able to see at a glance your rationale for a trade. You are also able to spot repeated mental mistakes as well as when you are getting things right.





If you have never tried journaling here are some headings in excel you can use from a journal I have used in the past. Here are two screenshots with the titles you can just copy.









Another resource you can use is edgewonk.com , but it is a paid for service.



