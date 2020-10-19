Earning season to kick off into a higher gear this week
IBM earnings after the close. Tesla, Intel, Netflix scheduled to be releasedThe US earnings season is set to kick into high gear with IBM leading the charge after the close. Tesla, American Express, Chipotle, Netflix, Coca-Cola, Intel are all scheduled to be released this week as well. Below is a list of some of the major corporate releases scheduled:
Monday, October 19:
- IBM
- Halliburton (released already today)
Tuesday, October 20
- Netflix
- Procter & Gamble
- Travelers
- Lockheed Martin
- Snap
Wednesday, October 21:
- Tesla
- Verizon
- Baker Hughes
- Kinder Morgan
- Abbott Laboratories
- Chipotle
- Lam research
Thursday, October 22
- Intel
- American Airlines
- Coca-Cola
- Mattel
- Southwest Airlines
Friday, October 23:
- American Express