Earning season to kick off into a higher gear this week

IBM earnings after the close. Tesla, Intel, Netflix scheduled to be released





Monday, October 19:

IBM



Halliburton (released already today)

Tuesday, October 20

Netflix



Procter & Gamble



Travelers



Lockheed Martin

Snap Wednesday, October 21:

Tesla



Verizon



Baker Hughes



Kinder Morgan



Abbott Laboratories



Chipotle



Lam research

Thursday, October 22

Intel



American Airlines



Coca-Cola



Mattel



Southwest Airlines

Friday, October 23 him him him will.:

American Express

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

The US earnings season is set to kick into high gear with IBM leading the charge after the close. Tesla, American Express, Chipotle, Netflix, Coca-Cola, Intel are all scheduled to be released this week as well. Below is a list of some of the major corporate releases scheduled: