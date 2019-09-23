Lessons for the ECB: Indian stocks rise on fiscal stimulus 

Nifty +2.74%





Not a market we regularly report on, but India's Nifty is now +2.74% on Mod's government decision to boost fiscal stimulus.





Corporate tax cut announcements announced on Friday last week have boosted the Nifty. The gain continues this morning London am time. Lessons for the Eurozone here that I expect the ECB will point out. Fiscal stimulus becoming the new vogue move as monetary policy solutions are exhausted. The Nifty says, 'thank you very much' .



