Level ahead to sell AUD/NZD

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

JP Morgan is looking for a lower AUD/NZD, comments from the bank in summary:

  • short term market is very long the cross
  • positive local news from Australia with regards to virus numbers in Victoria coming down and as USDCNH continues to find sellers on rallies
  • NZD should be much lower in a year as the RBNZ likely go to negative rates, it's not clear what the catalyst will be in the near term to inspire fresh selling
  • suggest selling a rally in AUDNZD towards trend line resistance at 1.09 
JPM add they remain US dollar bears.

JP Morgan is looking for a lower AUD/NZD, comments from the bank in summary:

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose