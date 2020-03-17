Levels before and after the press conference
Choppy trading through the remarks
The press conference is now over. Below are some start and end levels for the markets:
- S&P index 2473.18 start to 2491.00. The high extended to 2553.93
- NASDAQ index started at 7167.47 and ended at 7218.98. The high extended to 7406.23
- Dow went from 20604.74 to 20824.18
- Gold moved from $1530.41 to $1530.63
- Crude oil went from $28.68 to $28.23
- 10 year yield 0.820% to 0.8777%
- EURUSD 1.0982 to 1.0969
- USDJPY 107.47 to 107.57
Some highlights from the press confenrence:
- markets remain open but there may be some shortening of trading hours
- looking at sending checks to Americans immediately - in the next 2 weeks
- White House and Congress working on a massive financial package
- Discussing a $850B fiscal stimulus package with Congress including tTax deferments, loans or direct payments to industries and direct payments to Americans