Levels to watch through the non-farm payrolls report

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

US jobs report is due at the bottom of the hour

It's non-farm payrolls Friday but it's also Good Friday and that means most markets are closed.

The jobs report will land in a thin market and if you're trading it, beware of light liquidity and exaggerated moves. The consensus estimate is +650K and there's a full preview here. Unemployment is expected to fall to 6.0% from 6.2%.
US unemployment rate
USD/JPY is the classic spot to watch through the report and it's usually a straight-forward reaction: Higher if it's stronger, lower if it's weaker. It's trading at 110.53. Technically, Wednesday's high is the best in a year at 110.97 and a key spot of resistance. Support would be the low of 110.27 from Wed followed by the 110.00 figure.
USDJPY
EUR/USD is a similar setup as Wednesday's long-term low of 1.1704 is support. Spot is at 1.1722. Eye resistance at 1.1805, which is last Friday's high and the downtrend.
EURUSD


Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose