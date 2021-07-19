Leverage is still a weapon of mass destruction in markets

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

It's more popular than ever

A 2% drawdown in equities today isn't big deal and even the 10% decline in the Russell 2000 from the highs is manageable. Of course, if you're leveraged 5x, it's a different story.

The declines in stock markets could quickly shift from bad to ugly because leverage in equity markets has rarely been higher. Margin loans at 1% aren't hard to find and there are layers upon layers if you factor in options and other strategies.

These charts from Goldman paint an interesting picture.:

They note that hedge funds have cut gross leverage for four straight weeks but that net leverage remains high.

In an environment of ultra-high leverage, the kind of rout we've seen today can stay off the rails for awhile, especially if delta and covid can start to form a compelling argument.


