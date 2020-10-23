Libya says it could double oil output in four weeks to 1mbpd

Libya lifts force majeur





Leaders in Libya's civil war signed a ceasefire today and now there are plans to quickly ramp up oil production.







The country's NOC says it plans to boost oil production above 1 mbpd in four weeks. It's around 500kbpd now, up from less than 200kbpd over the past few months.







The global market doesn't need extra oil right now. Libyan production before the conflict was about 1.2 mbpd.





Update: there was an insane delay on that trade and now crude has finally dropped.





