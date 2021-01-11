Light calendar and a busy market to greet North American traders

Plenty going on





It's a lively start to the FX week with the US dollar continuing to rise in a move that's been ongoing since the Democratic win in the Senate. I wrote about the reasons for a dollar rally on Saturday.





Today, it's coming without any support from Treasury yields, which are flat. There is also a bent towards risk aversion with S&P 500 futures down 25 points, erasing Friday's 21 point gain.





There won't be much guidance from the economic calendar . The only notable US events are a speech from Bostic at 1700 GMT on his outlook for the year and a 3-year Treasury sale.





For Canada, there is the BOC business outlook survey at 1530 GMT.



We will also hear from the BOE's Tenreyo at the top of the hour and Largarde will be on a panel discussion 40 minutes later.

