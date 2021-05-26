Light calendar greets North American trade as the dollar edges higher

What's on the agenda





The New Zealand dollar soared after the RBNZ moved up its timeline for hiking rates in its rate decision. NZD/USD quickly climbed to 0.7300 after the move and continues to chop around there.





Elsewhere the US dollar is gathering some strength.







Bonds are quiet and bitcoin is back above $40,000 as the tug-of-war rages in crypto.





The economic calendar is absent of any economic data but we do get EIA weekly oil inventories after yesterday's large draw in distillates.





In terms of central banks, we hear from Quarles (1400 GMT and 1900 GMT) and the BOC's Lane on digital currencies at 1700 GMT.







The US Treasury will sell 5-year notes.

