Light economic calendar will keep the focus on war worries

What's coming up

A dearth of data on the economic calendar will keep the focus on musings and developments in the Middle East, along with the President's twitter.





The first release of the day is the lowly Canadian industrial product price report at 1330 GMT (8:30 am ET). It's not a market mover.





On the US docket we get the Markit services PMI for December. But note that this is the final revision and is expected to be unchanged from the 52.2 preliminary reading. What's more interesting is how it sets up tomorrow's ISM non-manufacturing index.







