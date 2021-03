Very little on the calendar





The FOMC is in the blackout period so there won't be any talking heads today. There's also no economic data on the calendar





Instead, the market is going to be focused on movements in the yield curve, including a 3-year auction at 1 pm ET. The front end of the curve is pinned down by the Fed so I wouldn't expect much volatility around that sale. It will be a different story with 10s on Wednesday.