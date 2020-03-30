US' Lighthizer says overdependence on other countries for cheap medical supplies
US Trade Representative Lighthizer statement to G20 trade ministers includes remarks on:
- says overdependence on other countries for cheap medical supplies has created strategic vulnerability to US economy
- encouraging diversification of supply chains, seeking to promote more domestic manufacturing
- G20 should stay focused on the response to the pandemic, not try to use it to push other agendas in trade or elsewhere