US' Lighthizer says overdependence on other countries for cheap medical supplies

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

US Trade Representative Lighthizer statement to G20 trade ministers includes remarks on: 

  • says overdependence on other countries for cheap medical supplies has created strategic vulnerability to US economy
  • encouraging diversification of supply chains, seeking to promote more domestic manufacturing 
  • G20 should stay focused on the response to the pandemic, not try to use it to push other agendas in trade or elsewhere

ForexLive
