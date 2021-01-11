Lighthizer urges Biden to keep tariffs on China - report

WSJ reports, citing US trade representative, Robert Lighthizer, in an interview





Lighthizer is calling on Biden to maintain the same type of pressure that Trump has heaped on China when the former takes over the presidency moving forward.





In the interview, he said that:





We changed the way people think about China. We want a China policy that thinks about the geopolitical competition between the United States and an adversary - an economic adversary.



We transformed the way people think about trade, and we transformed the way the models are. My hope is that that will continue.





While Trump's approach towards handling China may be unconventional and erratic, don't expect Biden to change what has been done.





As much as there might be some that will think that Biden might go easier on China, it surely won't be the case. At most, we may not see any rash decisions come about but expect US-China relations to continue to deteriorate in the next decade.



