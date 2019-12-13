Lighthizer: US/China aiming to sign deal 1st week in January

CNBC Kayla Tausche reports

CNBC's Kayla Tausche is reporting that a briefing between reporters and USTR's Lighthizer has him sharing that the: 
  • 86 page deal would be signed by ministers in Washington, not Pres. Trump and Pres. Xi
  • No new tariffs will be put into place as long as 2 parties are abiding by that agreement in good faith
  • The purchases portion is about $200 billion of purchases from China.  Would include agricultural, manufacturing, and energy products
  • China will purchase $40 billion of agriculture and work toward buying $50 billion
  • Expects Phase 2 negotiations to begin immediately. Will not wait until elections to start phase 2
  • Keeping amount of specific goods private
  • There will be a fact sheet released today with more details of the deal
  • The official deal is expected to be made public sometime over the next couple weeks

