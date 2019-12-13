Lighthizer: US/China aiming to sign deal 1st week in January
CNBC Kayla Tausche reports
CNBC's Kayla Tausche is reporting that a briefing between reporters and USTR's Lighthizer has him sharing that the:
- 86 page deal would be signed by ministers in Washington, not Pres. Trump and Pres. Xi
- No new tariffs will be put into place as long as 2 parties are abiding by that agreement in good faith
- The purchases portion is about $200 billion of purchases from China. Would include agricultural, manufacturing, and energy products
- China will purchase $40 billion of agriculture and work toward buying $50 billion
- Expects Phase 2 negotiations to begin immediately. Will not wait until elections to start phase 2
- Keeping amount of specific goods private
- There will be a fact sheet released today with more details of the deal
- The official deal is expected to be made public sometime over the next couple weeks