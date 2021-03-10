Like $1.9 trillion? Then you'll love another $2.5 trillion more as Biden team preps infrastructure bill

Onto the next one

Fox Business reports that Biden's infrastructure plan could be as high as $2.5 billion over four years.

The next bill is going to be a fight in Congress with some top Democrats wanting it to be bi-partisan. There is some real interest on the Republican side though, so it could happen. The next bill is going to be a fight in Congress with some top Democrats wanting it to be bi-partisan. There is some real interest on the Republican side though, so it could happen.





The numbers themselves are wild though. The great monetary experiment has begun.





That said, infrastructure spending is probably the best bang for your buck you can get, if it's not wasted.

