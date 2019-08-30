US PCE and Canadian GDP coming up next

Economic data coming up



The US PCE report and Canadian GDP are both due at the bottom of the hour and they're both going to be market movers.





On PCE,focus on consumer spending, which is forecast to rise 0.5% after a 0.3% rise in June. The consumer has been red hot for months and even a dip would be brushed off but a strong reading would make the Fed thin twice about aggressive easing.





For Canada, this is the first look at Q2 GDP and the consensus is a 3.0% reading. But with some final strong readings, there is some chatter about a surprise to the upside on trade.





