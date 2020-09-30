Likely impacts of the US election on financial markets (for AUD/USD, a Trump win means lower)

There is a barrage of commentary on how the election will impact.

Here are some in brief comments from a local Australian securities house, ComSec (part of CBA), bolding mine:

A close election is expected with a contested outcome considered the 'worst case' scenario for financial markets . An expected surge in postal voting due to the pandemic, continuing civil unrest and a possible lift in virus infections in colder months ahead of the election could add to uncertainty.

Professional investors are buying protection for their portfolios against expected volatility as the equity risk premium builds ahead of the election - which is already the most expensive event risk on record.

Commonwealth Bank Group currency strategists expect a small Aussie dollar reaction if Mr. Biden wins office. But a large fall could be recorded for the Aussie against the greenback should President Trump be returned for a second term.

The note is longer, this is just a summary.





The AUD view seems based on the move for AUD in 2016 when it became clear Trump would win (AUD fell)



