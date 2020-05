An opinion piece on the €500 billion European Union Pandemic Recovery Fund

Says the endorsement given by German chancellor Angela Merkel and French president Emmanuel Macron (earlier this week) makes it likely that all 27 EU member states will adopt the scheme.





I know others will disagree with the conclusion by the writer at the Peterson institute, here is the link i f you'd like to read the full piece.





Europe's own M&Ms

