Lingering macro uncertainty is keeping the gold price resilient

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

That's the bottom line on precious metals from a report visa UBS

In brief:
  • Investors look to buy dips in gold
  • a bias to be long
  • no rush to build substantial positions, many are looking to opportunistically add to positions
  • helping to keep dips shallow and the market well supported
  • ETFs have been steadily adding to holdings
  • market remains quite sensitive to fluctuations in risk sentiment
  • Yet given lingering macro uncertainty, gold's appeal as a hedge and diversifier is also in focus, allowing prices to stay resilient despite a strong dollar and equities hovering at all-time highs.
Weekly candles:
ForexLive
