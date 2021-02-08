Little on the economic calendar today

Only Fed's Mester is scheduled to talk





For those interested in 3 and 6 month bill auctions (and because there's nothing else on the calendar), the treasury will conduct those regularly scheduled auctions today. They have no impact on the markets.





The focus will be on bitcoin as a result of Tesla's announcement that they now own 1.5 billion. The price of bitcoin has reached a new all time high of $43,823. It currently trades just below the $43,000 level at $42,900. That's up 11.5% on the day. Tesla shares are up now 2.44% to $873.





In the other markets, the NASDAQ futures are currently implying a 56 points gain after gaining 6.01% last week, and 78.55 points on Friday. The S&P futures are implying a 15 point gain (it rose 50.09 points on Friday). For the week last week the S&P index gained 4.65%.







The Monday - and even week after the unemployment Friday - tends to be a quiet one regard to economic events and releases. Today, the calendar is void of any economic releases in the US or Canada. The only thing I see is Fed's Mester is scheduled to speak on the economy at 1700 GMT/12 PM ET.