Liu He: Chinese imports of US farm products will be based on market principles
Further comments by Chinese vice premier, Liu He, via state media
- US-China trade deal on agriculture will not affect third party's interests
- Chinese companies will import US agricultural goods according to consumers' need, demand and supply in the market
This continues to reaffirm that China has an "out" i.e. a reason to not follow through on the deal by alluding to "market principles" if anything else.
I don't doubt that China will show good faith in trying to achieve the numbers laid out yesterday but $200 billion is A LOT to work with. We'll see how all of this plays out over the next year but I wouldn't be the least bit surprised if we see things unravel after November.