Liu He: Chinese imports of US farm products will be based on market principles

Further comments by Chinese vice premier, Liu He, via state media





US-China trade deal on agriculture will not affect third party's interests

Chinese companies will import US agricultural goods according to consumers' need, demand and supply in the market

This continues to reaffirm that China has an "out" i.e. a reason to not follow through on the deal by alluding to "market principles" if anything else.





I don't doubt that China will show good faith in trying to achieve the numbers laid out yesterday but $200 billion is A LOT to work with. We'll see how all of this plays out over the next year but I wouldn't be the least bit surprised if we see things unravel after November.



