Liu He reads letter from Xi: I hope the US side will treat Chinese companies fairly
Lui He reads letter from Xi:
- China and US can resolve differences, and find solutions based on dialogue
- He is willing to stay in close touch with Trump
- Both sides should follow through on trade deal to achieve greater progress in bilateral cooperation
He's own words:
- Deal will not impact legal interest of third parties
- Efforts from both sides were relentless
- China will strictly honor phase one agreement
- For next step, better to focus on implementing phase 1 deal to create favourable conditions for the next phase
- Chinese firms will buy American products based on market conditions