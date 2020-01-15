Liu He reads letter from Xi: I hope the US side will treat Chinese companies fairly

Lui He reads letter from Xi:

  • China and US can resolve differences, and find solutions based on dialogue
  • He is willing to stay in close touch with Trump
  • Both sides should follow through on trade deal to achieve greater progress in bilateral cooperation
He's own words:
  • Deal will not impact legal interest of third parties
  • Efforts from both sides were relentless
  • China will strictly honor phase one agreement
  • For next step, better to focus on implementing phase 1 deal to create favourable conditions for the next phase
  • Chinese firms will buy American products based on market conditions

