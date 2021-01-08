Locked and loaded for another edition of jobs Friday

US and Canadian employment due at the bottom of the hour





It's been a wild start to the year in markets with a flight to quality to start the year, a surprise election win, a storming of the US Capitol and an incredible pop in equities.





What's the next chapter?







It starts with jobs reports from the United States and Canada at the bottom of the hour. I wrote a preview of the US jobs report yesterday while Canadian employment is forecast to fall by 37.5K with unemployment rising to 6.8% from 6.7%.





At the moment the FX market is relatively calm after the euro recovered from the earlier quick fall.









