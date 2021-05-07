Locked and loaded for another edition of non-farm payrolls

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Canadian jobs also coming up

It's the first Friday of the month and it's time to chow down on the non-farm payrolls report. I wrote a preview for it yesterday and I would lean to the upside if gambling on jobs reports was a good strategy. At the moment, it seems as though someone else has the same idea as USD/JPY ticks up to the best levels of the day.

The Canadian jobs report is also due at the same time. I think this is a less-interesting report because the economy was heavily locked down in April. The consensus is -150K after a +303K report in March. If we get something soft, I would be a seller of USD/CAD because it's a 1-3 month blip before the vaccines kick in and commodity prices are soaring.

