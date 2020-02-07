Locked and loaded for jobs Friday

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

ForexLive Canadian headquarters is buried under deep snow today but I see many people still getting up and going to work. Maybe that's a good sign for January Canadian employment data at the bottom of the hour. The consensus is +17.5K, which is a healthy bump from the usual +10K that economists pencil in 6 months ahead of time.

Of course the main event is non-farm payrolls at the same time and the consensus there is +165K. I think the dollar will need a bit more to keep the party going after Wednesday's strong ADP data.

Keep an eye on wage data for both countries.


