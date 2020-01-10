Locked and loaded for the US and Canadian jobs reports

Jobs reports coming up

I'm calling this edition of non-farm payrolls the Morgan-bowl because the high estimate is 210K from Morgan Stanley and the low estimate is 125K from JPMorgan. Aside from declaring the winner of J.P's legacy, I don't see a big risk from the headline.

If you're looking for more, Justin has a great preview of the report, noting some elements that could cause risk aversion.

If you're looking for more of a numerical breakdown, here is my non-farm payrolls preview: By the numbers.

From a trading perspective, I think the Canadian report is more intriguing. The big miss in November has people thinking the Bank of Canada will make a dovish shift on another miss. I don't agree but either way there is going to be a good market move. Watch the wage numbers in both reports.

For details on what's expected, see the economic calendar.
