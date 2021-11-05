Locked and loaded for US and Canadian jobs data

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Big day for markets

It's jobs day and a bounce back is due after two soft readings. Check out my preview of all the NFP numbers. If you don't like that, here's what the well-paid wonks at Goldman Sachs think.

It's not just the US in focus with Canadian jobs also due at the same time, making USD/CAD particularly vulnerable. The consensus is for 19.3K jobs after a rollicking 157.1K in September.

Right now the market is having some second thoughts about inflation and a hawkish path of rates but that could be thrown on its head with strong jobs growth, falling unemployment and higher wages.

For more of what's expected, see the economic calendar.
