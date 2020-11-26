London reportedly to remain in Tier 2 under new UK restrictions after 2 December

Liverpool to be moved down from Tier 3 to Tier 2

Just be aware that the current UK lockdown will end on 2 December and we will see a shift back to the tiered lockdown approach in October.
