London reportedly to remain in Tier 2 under new UK restrictions after 2 December

Technical Analysis
Forex Orders
FX option expiries for Thursday November 26 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Wednesday November 25 at the 10am NY cut
Gold threatens first break of the 200-dma since March
FX option expiries for Tuesday November 24 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Monday November 23 at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
ECB's Holzmann: Cannot rule out possibility that ECB could implement new policy tools
BOE's Bailey: Sunak's latest spending plans are 'very sensible'
China Securities Journal says some stimulus exit very likely, but no rate hike soon
BoK Governor Lee says the recent gain in the won (KRW) is a bit fast
Westpac on the new instructions to the RBNZ from the New Zealand government