Coronavirus - London's hospitals less than 2 weeks from being overwhelmed, even under the “best” case scenario
Comments from the UK's National Health Service England London medical director Vin Diwakar set out the stark analysis to the medical directors of London's hospital trusts on a Zoom call.
- even if the number of covid patients grew at the lowest rate considered likely, and measures to manage demand and increase capacity, including open the capital's Nightingale hospital, were successful, the NHS in London would be short of nearly 2,000 general and acute and intensive care beds by 19 January.
Chilling stuff.