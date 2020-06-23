Long EUR is a Morgan Stanley top trade - base forecast is for EUR/USD to 1.20

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

MS is keen on the euro against a basket of currencies

  • Long EUR vs. USD, CHF, GBP and SEK
Analysts cite as positives:
  • The recent EU debt proposal means that some of the risk premium for EU break-up risk which has been embedded in European assets since the eurozone debt crisis will abate. 
  • The creation of a new large and liquid (likely), higher-yielding AAA asset will attract inflows from real money investors and reserve managers alike and support EUR higher.
  •  We expect the EUR rally to come in stages - initially positioning and sentiment adjustment (no longer bearish) followed by active allocation to eurozone assets via equities as growth picks up.
And, risks for the view:
  • Trade tension escalation creates safe-haven demand for USD
  • Eurozone recovery disappoints
Forecasts:
  • their base case is to 1.20 by Q2 2021
  • 'bear' case is 1.114, 'bull' case is 1.26


