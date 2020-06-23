Long EUR is a Morgan Stanley top trade - base forecast is for EUR/USD to 1.20

MS is keen on the euro against a basket of currencies

Long EUR vs. USD, CHF, GBP and SEK

Analysts cite as positives: Analysts cite as positives:

The recent EU debt proposal means that some of the risk premium for EU break-up risk which has been embedded in European assets since the eurozone debt crisis will abate.

The creation of a new large and liquid (likely), higher-yielding AAA asset will attract inflows from real money investors and reserve managers alike and support EUR higher.

We expect the EUR rally to come in stages - initially positioning and sentiment adjustment (no longer bearish) followed by active allocation to eurozone assets via equities as growth picks up.

And, risks for the view:

Trade tension escalation creates safe-haven demand for USD

Eurozone recovery disappoints



Forecasts:

their base case is to 1.20 by Q2 2021

'bear' case is 1.114, 'bull' case is 1.26



