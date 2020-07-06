Long EUR/CHF trade recommendation
A weekend note via Nordea with a ling euro sgainst Swissy recommendation
- Target is 1.1020
- stop loss is 1.0480
Citing:
- it is the pair that most truly reflects the EUR break up risk premia
- Long EUR/CHF should work if the EU agrees on a debt deal & is also
- - a decent carry trade
- - has SNB backing as it intervenes
---
The first part of their note discusses …
- Just when you thought US politics could not be "freaked up" more
…. yes, Kanye:
- Kanye all of a sudden enters the frame with an Elon Musk backed presidential bidding. What a time to be alive! The bread and butter of a FX/rates market-strategist is getting close to that of a reality TV journalist but ast least it is not boring. Having said that, we opt not to spend more than a few words on the new political weirdo duo in Kanye/Musk as we cannot imagine that anyone would vote for them. #Famouslastwords
