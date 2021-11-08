Looking ahead to tomorrow in the US
PPI data, more Fed speak and the 10 year note auction
Llooking ahead to tomorrow in the US,
- PPI data for October will be released at 8:30 AM with the euro near headline number coming in at 8.7% (versus 8.6% last month). Ex food and energy at 6.8% (versus 6.8% last month). The month-to-month headline and ex food and energy are both expected to come in at 0.5%
- Fed chair Powell is to speak at 9 AM ET. He schedule to give opening remarks at an online conference on diversity and inclusion in economics and central banking
- BOEs Daily speaks is to participate in a panel discussion on "Central Banks and Inequality". He is scheduled to speak at 11 AM ET
- Fed Daly is also scheduled to speak at 11:35 AM ET.
- At 1 PM the second leg of the refunding will commence with the sale of $39 billion of 10 year notes. The Fed auctioned three year notes with below average demand today