Looking ahead to tomorrow in the US

PPI data, more Fed speak and the 10 year note auction

Llooking ahead to tomorrow in the US, 
  • PPI data for October will be released at 8:30 AM with the euro near headline number coming in at 8.7% (versus 8.6% last month). Ex food and energy at 6.8% (versus 6.8% last month). The month-to-month headline and ex food and energy are both expected to come in at 0.5%
  • Fed chair Powell is to speak at 9 AM ET.  He schedule to give opening remarks at an online conference on diversity and inclusion in economics and central banking
  • BOEs Daily speaks is to participate in a panel discussion on "Central Banks and Inequality". He is scheduled to speak at 11 AM ET 
  • Fed Daly is also scheduled to speak at 11:35 AM ET. 
  • At 1 PM the second leg of the refunding will commence with the sale of $39 billion of 10 year notes. The Fed auctioned three year notes with below average demand today
