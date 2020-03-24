Looks like Delta airlines won't be selling its debt to the Fed

Delta cut to junk by S&P

The issue with the Fed's corporate bond buying program is that the central bank can only buy investment grade debt. It was already brutal for a company to be cut to junk but spreads have now blown out to 1000 bps and that was before the Fed announced it would only buy IG debt.





I'm not sure what happens if the Fed holds investment grade debt and it's downgraded, but if the ratings agencies have any pride, there is a wave of downgrades to junk coming.

