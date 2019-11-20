Looks like there will be no records, but things could have been worse
With 10 minutes to go, the major indices are lower
With a few minutes ago before the close, the major indices are all lower. It does not seem possible that the market will be able to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. No records today.
- S&P index is down 13.73 points
- NASDAQ index is down 52 points
- Dow is down 123 points
All good things do in fact come to an end at some point. The S&P could not close at a record yesterday and is lower again today. The Dow has now failed to make a new high for the 3rd day. The Nasdaq did make a new high yesterday, but will fall short today.