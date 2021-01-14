Subscription Confirmed!
Forex Orders
FX option expiries for Thursday 14 January at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Wednesday January 13 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Tuesday January 12 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Monday January 11 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Friday January 8 at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
4 Federal Reserve speakers coming up on Thursday 14 January - including Chair Powell
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.4746 (vs. yesterday at 6.4605)
Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda says Japan's economy is picking up, but still in severe state
Here is who gets a vote on the Federal Open Market Committee in 2021
Fed's Rosengren expects significant near-term US economic weakness (but there are positive longer run tailwinds)