Lots of key earnings after the close

After the close, Apple and Facebook will lead a crowded earnings dump.
For Facebook:
- EPS estimate $2.37
- Revenue expected $23.67 billion
- daily active users, 1.93 billion
- monthly active users 2.95 billion
For Apple:
- EPS estimate $0.91
- revenues $77.35 billion
- IPhone 41.43 billion units
- services expected $15.57 billion
- guidance for Q3 estimate $0.82
In addition to those large bellwethers, the following will also report:
- Qualcomm
- Ford Motor Company
- Logitech
- ServiceNow
- eBay
- MGM Resorts.
Tomorrow morning the following companies will report:
- Caterpillar
- Merck
- McDonald's
- Domino's
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- MasterCard
- Altria
After the close on Thursday, Amazon will highlight:
- Amazon
- Nio
- Twitter
- US Steel
- Gilead
- Western Digital