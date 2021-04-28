Lots of key earnings after the close

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Apple and Facebook are highlighting a crowded earnings dump

After the close, Apple and Facebook will lead a crowded earnings dump. 

For Facebook:
  • EPS  estimate $2.37
  • Revenue expected $23.67 billion
  • daily active users, 1.93 billion
  • monthly active users 2.95 billion
For Apple:
  • EPS estimate $0.91
  • revenues $77.35 billion
  • IPhone 41.43 billion units
  • services expected $15.57 billion
  • guidance for Q3 estimate $0.82
In addition to those large bellwethers, the following will also report:
  • Qualcomm
  • Ford Motor Company
  • Logitech
  • ServiceNow
  • eBay
  • MGM Resorts.
Tomorrow morning the following companies will report:
  • Caterpillar
  • Merck
  • McDonald's
  • Domino's
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb
  • MasterCard
  • Altria
After the close on Thursday, Amazon will highlight:
  • Amazon
  • Nio
  • Twitter
  • US Steel
  • Gilead
  • Western Digital



