Lots of key earnings after the close

Apple and Facebook are highlighting a crowded earnings dump

After the close, Apple and Facebook will lead a crowded earnings dump.





For Facebook:



EPS estimate $2.37

Revenue expected $23.67 billion

daily active users, 1.93 billion

monthly active users 2.95 billion

For Apple:

EPS estimate $0.91

revenues $77.35 billion



IPhone 41.43 billion units



services expected $15.57 billion



guidance for Q3 estimate $0.82



In addition to those large bellwethers, the following will also report:

Qualcomm



Ford Motor Company



Logitech



ServiceNow

eBay



MGM Resorts.

Tomorrow morning the following companies will report:

Caterpillar



Merck



McDonald's



Domino's



Bristol-Myers Squibb



MasterCard



Altria After the close on Thursday, Amazon will highlight:

Amazon

Nio

Twitter



US Steel

Gilead



Western Digital







