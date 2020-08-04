Lots of reasons to watch and wait

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Factory orders are the main event

Markets have given back most of Monday's optimism. The first thing I look at when I flip on my screens at the moment are Treasury yields and the battle around 0.53% in 10s. They're down 2.1 bps to 0.5330% at the moment.
Factory orders are the main event
The FX market is subdued with the loonie giving back yesterday's strength (it was a holiday in Canada) and cable on the backfoot.

S&P 500 futures are down 12 points after a 23-point gain Monday.

There are two big things that market is waiting for:
1) The stimulus negotiations in the US continue and look to be stalling. The more time that passes, the more likely it is to be smaller and shorter. Everyone still assumes a deal is eventually coming.
2) Non-farm payrolls on Friday are more uncertain than in recent months. The consensus has settled around 1.5m but estimates range from -500K to +4.0m.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose