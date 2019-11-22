Louis Bacon is closing his hedge fund Moore Capital to external investors

Bacon says while his long term record is good recent results have not been.

"Disappointing results of these funds of the last few years obviously inform this decision"

"But our long term record is one we remain proud of, having delivered a net annualized return of 17.6% and a cumulative return of over 21,000%."





Posting this out of interest, there are a number of reports (links) about for more, may be gated:

30 years in the game (the predecessor fund to Moore Capital was launched in 1989)



