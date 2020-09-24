Lower USD/SGD remains the path of least resistance
Analysis from ANZ on the Singapore dollar, this in summary.
- fundamentals and policy settings bode well for SGD
- another driver of SGD is risk sentiment, SGD typically performs relatively well in times of risk aversion/modest risk appetite
- downside risk in USD/SGD remains the path of least resistance
ANZ have a more mixed picture on SGD crosses:
- slight upside risk in EUR/SGD in the near term
- a downside risk in GBP, JPY and NZD against the AGD
- a downward bias in SGD/CNH
- broadly steady trend for AUD/SGD