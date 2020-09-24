Lower USD/SGD remains the path of least resistance

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Analysis from ANZ on the Singapore dollar, this in summary.

  • fundamentals and policy settings bode well for SGD
  • another driver of SGD is risk sentiment, SGD typically performs relatively well in times of risk aversion/modest risk appetite
  • downside risk in USD/SGD remains the path of least resistance
ANZ have a more mixed picture on SGD crosses:
  • slight upside risk in EUR/SGD in the near term
  • a downside risk in GBP, JPY and NZD against the AGD
  • a downward bias in SGD/CNH 
  • broadly steady trend for AUD/SGD 

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose