Lower USD/SGD remains the path of least resistance

Analysis from ANZ on the Singapore dollar, this in summary.

fundamentals and policy settings bode well for SGD

another driver of SGD is risk sentiment, SGD typically performs relatively well in times of risk aversion/modest risk appetite

downside risk in USD/SGD remains the path of least resistance

ANZ have a more mixed picture on SGD crosses:

slight upside risk in EUR/SGD in the near term

a downside risk in GBP, JPY and NZD against the AGD

a downward bias in SGD/CNH

broadly steady trend for AUD/SGD



