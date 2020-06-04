Lufthansa will replaced in the DAX by Deutsche Wohnen
For the DAX peeps out there.
- Lufthansa, the bailed out airline, is out. 32 year run comes to an end.
- Deutsche Wohnen (a German property company) is in! The firm is second largest German apartment rental company.
The " Fast Exit " rule of the German Stock Exchange will see the airline booted out.
- The rule is that a firm is removed from the DAX if it ranks worse than 45th in the free float market capitalization or in exchange sales
- An MDAX firm (in this case the property company referreed to above) moves up that at least ranks in market value 35 lies.