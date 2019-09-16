Luxembourg grandstands on Brexit extension, pound falls

Hint about not extending Brexit deal hurts GBP

Luxembourg Prime Minister Bettel said he would only delay the Brexit deadline if it serves a purpose.





The kink in EU rules is that they require unanimity and so any one member could stop an extension. That said, Luxembourg isn't going to do that, there's just no way.







But the market is jittery at the moment and cable is at a session low, down 85 pips to 1.2416. Hopes for a breakthrough today have certainly been dashed. Boris Johnson even skipped the press conference.

